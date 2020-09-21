New Haven police to increase patrols after shooting, burglary, and car theft in Westville

Police investigating if three incidents are connected.

Police are investigating whether a shooting, a burglary and a stolen car are connected after a series of incidents in the Westville section early Saturday. \

Police said, homeowners woke to discover two men were trying to take one of their cars from the driveway around 3:12 am Saturday. The home had been broken into and the suspects were attempting to steal a 2018 Volvo S80 which was parked between the house and another car.

Police said the suspect operating the car rammed the vehicle in front of him, struck the house behind him, and hit a utility pole as the two men fled out the driveway.

About two hours later and several blocks away, police said a second incident took place and left a man recovering from two gunshot wounds. Around 5:11 a.m., patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire on West Rock Avenue between Whalley Avenue and Yale Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder after he came out of the the rear of his house to check on his car alarm. Detectives believe the victim interrupted two men breaking into his vehicle. The two men fled prior to the arrival of officers.

An ambulance took the gunshot victim to the hospital where he has since been released.

Almost five hours later, just before 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of two males running away from a disabled white Volvo sedan in the roadway on Second Street between Howard Avenue and Greenwich Avenue in the Hill neighborhood. The abandoned vehicle had been stolen in the earlier burglary.

Officers reviewed video from a nearby exterior security camera that showed the Volvo being driven from Howard Avenue to Second Street as it struck a curb and a parked car.

For further investigation, officers impounded the vehicle.

The investigations are ongoing. Detectives are aware of similarities in the two Westville incidents but have not determined if they are in fact related.