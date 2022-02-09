New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked

New Haven Police union claims their cops are being overworked

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer, on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, resigned on Wednesday suggesting he was among the officers being overworked, which the New Haven Police Union agrees with.

One of the issues: the New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer officers than they are budgeted for. So. the city is working to close the gap.

"The chief and I, the assistant chiefs and other police officers have been knocking on doors around the city," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven). "We’ve conducted fairs. We've done a lot of community outreach."

But the union insists some officers are mandated to work at least 40 hours of OT each week, which they say can be physically and psychologically draining, leading to the new officer resigning Wednesday.

"And I don’t think there's an end in sight unfortunately," said Officer Florencio Cotto, President of the New Haven Police Union Elm City Local. "There’s more talk of more officers resigning."

"The reality is we are not holding officers over for 40 hours or more," Elicker says. "In fact this last week alone we held some officers over but there was only one officer that was held for 24 hours spread out across the week."

The police chief says the department is doing what they can to attract committed officers.

"We’re going to have like an open enrollment type program and we’ve provided $10,000 for lateral officers," said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. "I mean things that have never been done before."

Lateral officers meaning ones that presently work for other departments. And while the union president acknowledges the city is being proactive, the union has a long memory.

"This (officer shortage) was an issue back in 2020, as you know. about Mayor Elicker’s first budget," Cotto said during a phone interview. "He cut nearly 30 officers positions."

The Union's contract expired a couple of months ago and Elicker is convinced the union is trying to rattle some cages and force negotiations on a new deal. No negotiations are scheduled yet.

