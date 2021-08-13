New Haven program for formerly incarcerated working wonders

In the Cedar Hill neighborhood, about a dozen men, working with Public Works cleaned up the streets as part of a program that helps clean up their lives.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Earlier this year, New Haven opened a re-entry center for those formerly incarcerated folks that are returning to New Haven. Part of the City's efforts to reintegrate these people was on display Friday.

In the Cedar Hill neighborhood, which is near East Rock about a dozen men, working with Public Works cleaned up the streets as part of a program that helps clean up their lives.

"Me and my coworkers definitely appreciate the opportunity to give back to the community," said James Dixon, who spent time in prison.

The City of New Haven has partnered with EMERGE Connecticut which is an organization committed to assisting formerly incarcerated people successfully integrate back into their families and communities through education, counseling, and employment services.

"A lot of people don’t like to give incarcerated people a chance," said Jermaine Smith, also getting his life back on track. "They look at us as they kinda look down upon us."

Friday morning's mission: assist with the street sweeping along May and Cedar Hill, where residents say there is typically a great deal of trash.

"It brings the value of the properties down when the trash gets bad," said lifelong resident of Cedar Hill Markel Greene. "This is one of the worst and to see you guys down here this was awesome."

This program helps restore confidence.

"We have programs, we do parenting, so that helps you know how to understand children you know behavior-wise, and it (EMERGE) helps dealing with employment," said an appreciative Smith, who is a father and husband.

EMERGE is all about personal development.

"That goes along with emotion and intelligence and those two together coordinate with one another, complement one another," Dixon said.

In Connecticut, 47% of formerly incarcerated people are re-incarcerated after two years. But for those who work with EMERGE Connecticut, only 12% are re-incarcerated after two years.

"This partnership with EMERGE is one of, I think, the most exciting things that the City is doing," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

The EMERGE Connecticut program, which is about a month into a one-year contract with the City, offers training in landscaping, construction, and property management.

