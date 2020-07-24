New Haven reaffirms and strengthens Sanctuary City status

Speakers hope that this reinforced executive order expands beyond New Haven. They hope it is copied by other municipalities and one day becomes law.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The city of New Haven reaffirmed their status as a sanctuary city Thursday evening. The executive order, months in the making strengthens regulations at a time when the city says they need to stand against social injustice

"Today we reaffirm that history and strengthen our protections for our residents," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Mayor Elicker stood on the steps of city hall speaking to onlookers in both English and Spanish. The message was clear. New Haven is welcoming to all.

"To ensure that those that are struggling the most have the resources that they need regardless of their economic status, immigration status, race or ethnicity," said Elicker.

The city of New Haven says they had been working with Unidad Latina en Accion as well as other community groups since the start of the new year on this executive order. The goal was to build upon former Mayor Tony Harp’s 2019 executive order.

"It makes it firmer and makes sure the protections are more adequate but also add some details about what confidential information means," said Elicker.

Some of the speakers mentioned, what they called, "repeated attacks" by President Trump's administration on immigrants. They said it is now more important than ever to fight back.

"Our executive order is one of the ways that we as a city are standing up for social justice," said Kica Matos, the Director of the Center on Immigration and Justice at Vera Institute. "We are making sure that immigrants and refugees understand that the city is their city."

The city says they have continued to make important health resources available to all during the pandemic as well as food, job resources and safe housing. They say this order reaffirms their stance.

"We need to make sure that the law is not just on paper but that is put into place and respected by all city employees," said Adriana Rodriquez.