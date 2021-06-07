New Haven highlights ex-offender re-entry program

The New Have Re-entry Welcome Center at 830 Grand Ave. is run by Project M.O.R.E, an organization that provides support to ex-offenders.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As New Haven continues to grapple with a rise in violent crime, Mayor Justin Elicker joined other local leaders Tuesday to highlight one of the tools the city is using to bring those numbers down.

It’s called the Re-entry Welcome Center, and the goal of the center is to keep ex-offenders from repeating crimes or become a victim themselves.

Mayor Elicker said it’s one part of a multi-pronged approach to reducing violent crime.

“Increasing walking beats and bicycle beats, doubling the number of street outreach workers,” said Mayor Elicker.

“Working with parole and probation to increase custom visits. Project safe neighborhoods and project longevity that engage very proactively with individuals that are returning citizens.”

The New Have Re-entry Welcome Center at 830 Grand Ave. is run by Project M.O.R.E, an organization that provides support to ex-offenders.

The center is a place where people who were previously incarcerated can go and get help to successfully re-enter their communities.

“Over 900 people come out of prison every year and back to New Haven, and Connecticut’s recidivism rate is 60 percent within the first three years of someone coming out of prison,” said Mayor Elicker.

“Our goal is to support those who are re-entering and to not have them either re-offend or become victim of crime,” said Acting Chief of New Haven Police Renee Dominguez.

The welcome center is described as a one-stop shop for returning citizens to receive wrap-around support, such as housing, job training, substance abuse treatment, and health care.

Welcome Center Director Keisha Gatison said about 72 people have been helped at the center since opening in February of this year.

“We have had some who were convicted of violent crimes in the past who have been able to regain custody of their children, regain stable housing, employment, gone from part-time to full-time employment,” said Gatison.

Now, Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for more investment in the federal Reintegration of Ex-offenders Program.

“Connecticut, and specifically New Haven, have received about $1.5 dollars recently announced, but that amount ought to be multiplied,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

The Re-entry Center will host a career resource fair Wednesday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

