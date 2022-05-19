New Haven Fire Department reported that something in the air was making people sick and eyes water at Wexler Grant School.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An community school has been evacuated Thursday morning in a reported hazmat situation.

New Haven Fire Department reported that something in the air was making people sick and eyes water in one classroom at Wexler Grant School on Foote Street. The community school serves kindergarten through eight grade.

Evidence of a defensive spray, such as mace, was found in a cubicle of the classroom, school officials said. that classroom is being vented and cleaned.

There were 12 students and two teachers that were checked by medical staff and later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution, school officials said.

The HVAC system at the school is in the process of being shut off, according to officials.

Eng 6 - the school has been evacuated and the HVAC system is in the process of being shut off — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 19, 2022

Students were temporarily evacuated to the Q-House and will return to other classrooms in the school to continue classes and regular dismissal.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

