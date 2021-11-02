New Haven school helps the homeless in a big way

The school collected about 600 pairs of socks for the homeless.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven School knocked it out of the park when it came to a project designed to help the homeless population in the community.

Each month, All Saints Catholic Academy looks for a community service project. For the month of October, they decided to take part in "Socktober," a nationwide collection effort to provide new pairs of socks for the homeless.

J.C. Boynton, director of Family and Community Engagement, said they look for projects that will make a difference in the Fair Haven section of New Haven.

"Our students and families are really generous," said Boynton.

The original goal was to college 134 pairs of socks - one pair from each student. The school community went above and well beyond that goal - raising more than 600 pairs of socks.

The socks will go to the Emergency Shelter on Grand Avenue in New Haven.

“Service is a key component of our mission at All Saints Catholic Academy," said Sr. Diane Mastroianni, ASCA principal. Socktober is just one example of how our students recognize the needs of others and are ready to help. In planning our service projects, we help students recognize the needs right here in our local community. We help them realize that they can make a difference and the response to Socktober confirms that they have embraced ASCA’s mission."

The school teaches students from Kindergarten to eighth grade and was established in 2020.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

