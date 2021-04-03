New Haven school struck by gunfire, prompting lockdown

Police said no injuries were reported and the school lockdown was lifted.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating after they say a window at a school was shot.

According to police, a rear window at Achievement First Amistad High School on Dixwell Avenue was struck by one round of gunfire just after 8 a.m. this morning.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

