New Haven: Settlement reached on behalf of residents of now demolished apartments

Residents of the former Church Street South apartment complex in New Haven received some good news Friday. The attorney, representing approximately 1,000 former tenants, settled a class-action lawsuit for nearly $19 million.

The site, where the apartments used to sit, dating back to the 1960s, is now vacant.

The lawsuit stems from years of deplorable conditions these residents lived in.

“Maybe all that looks kind of familiar,” said attorney David Rosen, The lawyer for the tenants, as he was scrolling through a PowerPoint presentation for the tenants inside New Haven’s Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday afternoon.

During the informational session, dozens a former tenants of Church St. South found out they would be among those to receive a minimum of $5,000 with proof that they lived in the complex anytime between December 2013 and December 2016.

“It will help us all in coming up with bill,” said Elias Perez, a former CSS resident. “Family, kids, you know. It’s time that justice is coming up.”

The settlement negotiated with the landlords, Northland Investment Corporation, is worth $18,750,000.

“Church St. South was a place where there was mold and water infiltration for years,” Rosen said.

﻿”Threw out the furniture,” said Carolyn Kornegay, who lived in CSS for 30 years. “I get more furniture. My clothes in my room we’re full water because it leaked from the ceiling upstairs.”

According to the attorney, the settlement took well over a year to be negotiated. He says the landlord's lawyers acted very professionally.

“Northland itself, when the time came, has come up to bat, has come up to the plate,” Rosen said.

It’ll be several more months before a judge gets to review the settlement.

“We would say the first payments will come perhaps late in the summer,” Rosen added.

“I was happy,” said former tenant Leteisha Parker, with a big smile.

She was among the final four tenants to move out of complex before it met the wrecking ball.