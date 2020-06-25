New Haven man shot in the legs while driving

Police said it's unknown if the shooting incident is related to Tuesday’s shooting which injured two men on Winthrop Avenue at Chapel Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating after a man was shot in the legs while driving.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 23-year-old New Haven man drove himself to Yale-New Haven Hospital following the shooting. Police said that the man had been shot in the legs as he drove on Whalley Avenue and turned onto Winthrop Avenue.

While investigating, New Haven detectives had found what looked like bullet holes in the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, according to police.

The man is currently in stable condition.

