Man in critical condition after being shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called at 3:22 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Daggett Street between Congress Avenue and Washington Avenue in the Hill neighborhood. An ambulance has took a 20-year-old New Haven man to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said, "Detectives remain on scene and are canvassing the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous."