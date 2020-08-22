New Haven PD investigating Friday night shooting near Front Street

According to officials, a 31-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital shortly before 9:30 a.m. with a graze gunshot wound to the head.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say an investigation is underway following a Friday night shooting.

His injury was non-life threatening, Capt. Anthony Duff said.

Police learned the shooting occurred near Front Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Detectives canvassed the area of Front Street, John Williamson Drive, and Downing Street.