New Haven convenience store clerk shot in the back

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Newhallville neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police said a convenience store clerk is in stable condition after he was shot in the back Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. when patrol officers were notified of gunfire via ShotSpotter. The gunshots were reported near Huntington Street and Shepard Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man inside the corner store with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to the hospital where police said he remains in stable condition.

Police said officers held the crime scene and canvassed the area and believed a bullet was fired outside the store and went through the window and struck the victim.

At this time police said the intended target of the shooting is unknown.