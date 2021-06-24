2 arrested following New Haven crash

Police were responding to a shots fired incident and had tried to pull an SUV over.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two New haven men are facing charges after leading police on a chase, then crashing their SUV.

Police said they had received a Shot Spotter alert around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Henry Street between Ashmun Street and Dixwell Avenue.

Officers who responded to the scene had tried to stop a Honda CRV that was reportedly attempting to drive away. The driver ignored the signals and a pursuit began.

The Honda then crashed at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Forbes Avenue where one of the occupants inside the Honda tried to run away, police said.

Both occupants were eventually apprehended. Arrested were 37-year-old Patrick Batchelor and 26-year-old Carlos Collazos.

Batchelor was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Larceny in the 1st Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Improper use of Marker

Criminal Possession of a Pistol

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Engaging Police in Pursuit

Reckless Driving

Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension

Failure to Obey Traffic Signals

Collazos was charged with:

Larceny in the 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Pistol

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Both Batchelor and Collazos were held on a $500,000 bond.

Police did not specify if anyone was injured in the gunfire.

