New Haven St. Patrick's Day parade postponed to 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After having to postpone their 2020 parade, the St. Patrick's Day parade for this year has also been postponed to 2021.
They stated on their website:
"The health and safety of our participants and spectators is of paramount importance to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. In the best interests of the community, we have decided that our next parade will take place on March 13, 2022! Until then, we will continue to “March It Forward” in 2021 showing Love, Loyalty and Friendship to our long-time supporters and all of those in need in Greater New Haven. Stay safe and be well while we plan to present the most spectacular St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Haven on March 13, 2022!"
Last year, on March 10, it had been announced that the 2020 parade would be postponed until 2021.
Governor Ned Lamont's office released Connecticut's latest COVID-19 statistics last Friday showing a second straight day of COVID-19 hospitalizations declining.
Connecticut administered 40,958 tests and 2,019 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 4.93 percent. Hospitalizations decreased by 11 patients since Thursday, bringing the total number of patients being treated for the virus to 1,058.
There were 45 new COVID-19 related deaths reported. Connecticut's death toll is now 6,819 people.