New Haven St. Patrick's Day parade postponed to 2022

"The health and safety of our participants and spectators is of paramount importance to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. In the best interests of the community, we have decided that our next parade will take place on March 13, 2022! Until then, we will continue to “March It Forward” in 2021 showing Love, Loyalty and Friendship to our long-time supporters and all of those in need in Greater New Haven. Stay safe and be well while we plan to present the most spectacular St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Haven on March 13, 2022!"