New Haven man hospitalized after stabbing, suspect arrested

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police say an argument turned violent Wednesday night, leaving one man hospitalized and another arrested.

According to a release, New Haven officers and firefighters responded shortly before midnight to a 911 call that a person was stabbed outside a Davenport Avenue home between Stevens Street and Kossuth Street.

New Haven PD Captain Anthony Duff said the 28-year-old victim was walking near his home, when a verbal dispute started with the suspect identified as Edward Dingle (40).

A fight broke out and Dingle stabbed the victim multiple times.

Emergency medical responders treated the victim on scene and transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital.

He underwent emergency surgery and is stable condition Thursday morning.

The area of Davenport Avenue has since been reopened following police investigation.