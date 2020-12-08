New Haven substation equipment catches on fire

The fire continues to burn but has been isolated, according to officials.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A capacitor bar caught fire inside the UI downtown substation, which services service 30,000 customers in the downtown New Haven area, including Yale-New Haven Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the hospital did go on generator briefly. “Several of the Yale New Haven Hospital locations have been directly and indirectly impacted by the UI substation fire in New Haven, including the Yale New Haven psychiatric hospital as well as certain ambulatory clinics near Howard Avenue, which remain on back up generator power. The York Street campus patient pavilions are on utility power, but like chilled air, which is in the process of being addressed. Saint Raphael campus was not impacted.”, said officials.

United Illuminating said there were no outages as a result of this fire

The fire continues to burn but has been isolated, according to officials.

Initially, firefighters used water, but then quickly moved to a powdery agent, they call Purple K, which was unsuccessful. So they switched to a foam.