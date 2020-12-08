New Haven substation equipment catches on fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A capacitor bar caught fire inside the UI downtown substation, which services service 30,000 customers in the downtown New Haven area, including Yale-New Haven Hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the hospital did go on generator briefly. “Several of the Yale New Haven Hospital locations have been directly and indirectly impacted by the UI substation fire in New Haven, including the Yale New Haven psychiatric hospital as well as certain ambulatory clinics near Howard Avenue, which remain on back up generator power. The York Street campus patient pavilions are on utility power, but like chilled air, which is in the process of being addressed. Saint Raphael campus was not impacted.”, said officials.
United Illuminating said there were no outages as a result of this fire
The fire continues to burn but has been isolated, according to officials.
Initially, firefighters used water, but then quickly moved to a powdery agent, they call Purple K, which was unsuccessful. So they switched to a foam.
Officials said there were dangers of fighting this type of fire, because electricity can arc anywhere from three to seven feet. And because many of the firefighters tools and tanks are made of metal, they need to be careful.