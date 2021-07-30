New Haven two alarm fire leaves 8 people displaced

No one was injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire on Ellsworth Avenue displaced 8 people this morning including one child.

Firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at 8:50 a.m. this morning at a residential building.

They battled heavy fire in the rear and upper floors of the home and were able to control the fire in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

