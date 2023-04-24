Seats at New Haven Union Station being cleaned after reports of bedbugs

The seating areas are expected to be reopened on Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The seats at New Haven’s Union Station are undergoing a deep cleaning after reports of bedbugs surfaced recently.

The New Haven Parking Authority confirmed to FOX61 News on Monday that the seating areas and surfaces around the train station were being cleaned and thoroughly disinfected.

“Seating areas are closed awaiting a second treatment overnight and they should be reopening tomorrow to the traveling public,” Doug Hausladen, the director of the New Haven Parking Authority, told FOX61 News in an email Monday afternoon.

Hausladen said they are unsure of where any bedbug activity may have originated from at the station, but they quickly contacted a licensed professional to clean the public surfaces after receiving the reports of suspected activity.

