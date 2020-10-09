New Haven's Union Station celebrates 100 years

Its birthday was in April, but the celebration had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several months delayed, officials will celebrate New Haven's Union Station's 100th birthday today.

Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Mayor Justin Elicker, and other officials will help commemorate the occasion today at 1 p.m.

Union Station had opened on April 5th, 1920. This past April there was an initial commemoration, but the bulk of the birthday celebration had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

The initial celebration was supposed to include the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the station’s centennial. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 12,000 commuters and other travelers used the station each day according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT).

“Union Station is as alive today as it was a hundred years ago, and few stations in the country are as magnificent as this one,” Gov. Lamont had said in April. “Most of the time, we are rushing through the station to make a train. It is wonderful to take a moment to admire and appreciate this great edifice.”

“While in this midst of this unprecedented crisis, it’s important to take a moment to step back and think about our history,” said Mayor Elicker back in April. “Today we are not just celebrating the 100th anniversary of Union Station. We are celebrating the important place this building holds in the history and life of New Haven. It is among the busiest rail facilities in the state of Connecticut on one of the busiest rail lines in the United States - transporting more than 125,000 passengers on weekdays and 40 million a year, and generating nearly $50 million of revenue into our local economy each year. Union Station is so much more than a building, it is a gateway to our great city and a centerpiece of its evolution in the century to come."

Union Station connects the New Haven Line running into New York City, the Hartford Line heading north to Hartford and Springfield, and Shoreline East, which goes east to New London. It is also one of the key links on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, from Boston to Washington and points beyond.

The station is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designed by noted American architect Cass Gilbert.