New Haven unveils statue of William Lanson, a runaway slave who shaped the Elm City

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — A celebration was held in New Haven on Saturday, at the unveiling of a new statue of William Lanson.

Lanson was an 18th-century runaway slave who became a major property owner in New Haven.

The statue is along Lock Street, near Yale University. Officials say Lanson extended Long Wharf and built the wall of the harbor basin where the Farmington Canal would empty. Lanson was one of the founders of the Temple Street Church (now Dixwell United Church of Christ), harbored runaway slaves, and owned the city's historic Wooster Square.

Mayor Justin Elicker said Lanson made many contributions to the city.

"A life of momentous developments in the Elm City. His commitment to uplifting Black voices and providing opportunity for our community," said Elicker. "Subsequently overshadowed by a racist society silently punishing him simply for the color of his skin."

Several officials attended the unveiling ceremony including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

The statue was created by artist and sculptor Dana King.