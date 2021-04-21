Walmart shoplifting incident leads to tense confrontation, New Haven officer cleared in use of force investigation

"IA determined that there were no policy violations," said Renee Dominguez, Acting Police Chief. "The use of force was appropriate. It went over to training."

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The acting New Haven police chief announced Wednesday afternoon a use of force investigation into a recent incident at the New Haven Walmart has cleared the officer involved.

New Haven's Black leaders say they are incredibly thankful 5-year-old Robert Banks did not suffer the same fate as George Floyd.

New Haven Police officer Christian Carfora was working an extra duty assignment at Walmart, on Foxon Boulevard, on April 11, when he chased down Banks in the Walmart parking lot after the man allegedly stole just over $100 of merchandise.

"I’m sorry, I only stole T-shirts," a panicked sounding Banks could be seen saying on Carfora's body camera footage.

Then, Carfora asks him to get out of the car and to turn over his car keys as he pointed a Taser at Banks.

"I only stole T-shirts," Banks says several more times.

Then, as Banks gets out of the car and reaches around his back, the officer asks, "What do you got there, bro?"

Now, Carfora points both his Taser and gun at the suspect.

"Down on the ground," Carfora instructs the suspect.

"I only got t-shirts officer," said Banks.

"Down on the ground! Get your hands out of your (expletive) pockets," Carfora responded.

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, of the First Calvary Baptist Church says in the video, he saw a person, who looked as though he had some mental issues.

"IA determined that there were no policy violations," said Renee Dominguez, Acting New Haven Police Chief. "The use of force was appropriate. It went over to training."

And then training conducted a debrief with Officer Carfora, a five-year veteran, today "and determined that the use of the Taser and the weapon in this situation was within training guidelines," said Dominguez.

"They do not value our lives, as blacks," Kimber said. "And that’s where we are."

"I think the Chief and I are the first to admit that New Haven Police Department is not perfect either, but I also think that it’s important to recognize that we prioritize community policing and are working very hard to reduce the likelihood of any potential incident," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

Officer Carfora explained to the suspect, Banks, that the reason he drew his gun is Banks kept putting his hands in his pockets.

The suspect apologized to the officer saying he was nervous.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.