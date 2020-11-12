New Haven woman arrested, charged in connection with Westport CVS robbery

The woman and the man accompanying her fled the scene in a waiting car and police said it was later determined that the pair had stolen around $900 in merchandise.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Westport police have made an arrest in connection to a CVS robbery back in September.

Police said on September 13th, just after 6 a.m., they were called to the CVS Pharmacy at 397 Post Road East on a theft complaint.

According to police, staff members said a man and woman had entered the story and started to fill reusable bags with items. They reportedly did not pay for any of what they grabbed and began walking toward the exit.

When stopped and questioned by a staff member, police said the man "clenched his fist", stating that he had a syringe which he would stab the staff person with.

The two then fled the scene in a waiting car and police said it was later determined that the pair had stolen around $900 in merchandise.

The Westport Police Department shared information with other agencies and identified the woman as Amy Kiernan. An arrest warrant was granted and Kiernan was charted with Robbert 1st, Larceny 5th, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 5th.

Kiernan was released on a promise to appear.