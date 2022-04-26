New Haven woman arrested in Hamden on assault: police

HAMDEN, Conn. — A New Haven woman was arrested on Tuesday after an alleged knife assault on Warner Street in Hamden, which left a woman with a laceration in her head.
Police said around 9:30 a.m., Hamden police officers responded to a reported assault involving a knife. Officers located a 20-year-old victim that was attacked by someone with a knife while leaving a friend's house.
Police said Natalie Epps was identified as the suspect and was charged with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.
Epps was previously in a relationship with the person who lived at the house, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Epps was assigned a court date in Meriden Superior Court and is being held on a $25,000 bond.
