New Haven woman arrested in Hamden on assault: police

Police said the suspect was previously in a relationship with the person who lived at the house.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A New Haven woman was arrested on Tuesday after an alleged knife assault on Warner Street in Hamden, which left a woman with a laceration in her head.

Police said around 9:30 a.m., Hamden police officers responded to a reported assault involving a knife. Officers located a 20-year-old victim that was attacked by someone with a knife while leaving a friend's house.

Police said Natalie Epps was identified as the suspect and was charged with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Epps was previously in a relationship with the person who lived at the house, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Epps was assigned a court date in Meriden Superior Court and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.