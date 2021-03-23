New Haven woman charged with animal cruelty

Police received an anonymous complaint of puppies being thrown and kicked in multiple videos on social media. The puppies were placed in a shelter.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven woman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the animal abuse of puppies.

Police say they received an anonymous complaint of puppies being thrown, kicked, and abused in multiple videos on social media.

Officers responded to a home on Sherman Avenue Sunday evening and after an investigation, arrested 25-year-old Anizya Elliot. She was charged with cruelty to animals.

Elliot was taken to New Haven Police Department Detention Center and was released after posting bail. She is due in court on May 17.

The two six-month-old puppies were taken by officers and given to the Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter.

The shelter director said the dogs will remain in the care of shelter staff and no major injuries were reported.

