Arrest made in deadly April stabbing in New Haven

Police announced Wednesday they have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing that occurred last month.

29-year-old Secundino Ramirez was found stabbed April 28 on a Congress Avenue sidewalk adjacent to a Cedar Street medical building, according to officials.

The incident was New Haven's third homicide this year.

New Haven Police say there was a dispute and physical altercation between two men prior to one man stabbing the other and fleeing on foot.

According to a release, 21-year-old Marcial Morales-Gutierrez, also known as Marcial Lopez-Morales of New Haven was arrested and charged with murder.

He was transferred to New Haven Superior Court earlier this week.

NHPD detectives continue to investigate Ramirez's death and ask witnesses or anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.