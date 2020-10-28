New Haven's Beaver Hills neighborhood coming together to prevent crime

Wednesday, at a New Haven synagogue, the Beaver Hills community came together seeking answers as to how to put an end to the uptick in crime.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Crime has been on the rise across the state, including violent crimes. And one New Haven neighborhood has had enough.

Wednesday, at a New Haven synagogue, the Beaver Hills community came together seeking answers as to how to put an end to the uptick in crime, that some say have lasted for several years.

The final straw was last Thursday night's vicious attack of a resident, who was on his bicycle.

Nir Bongart was attacked by four young people he estimates between the ages of 18 and 21, who hit him with what felt like a 2 x 4.

"When I fell down, I got kicked to the face like about like three times and then decided to pretty much protect my face and got another 15 or 20 kicks into my body until I realized if I don’t stand up and fight, I will be dead," Bongart said at an afternoon press conference outside of Congregation Chabad Lubavitch.

"People need to feel safe and it’s the responsibility of government to keep people safe," said State Senator Len Fasano (R - Senate Minority Leader), a longtime friend of Bongart, who believes the new police accountability act is partially to blame

"That's because we believe that resulted in fewer police officers being recruited for the job, fewer police officers, police officers retiring, which leaves a smaller force," Fasano said.

That, in turn, could lead to longer response times and embolden criminals. So, they feel they need to look out for themselves

"We used to do it a couple of years ago now we’ve started it again," Bongart said. "We do patrol every night."

Approximately three dozen residents typically drive the streets of the Beaver Hills neighborhood keeping watch.

"Every night from like 7 until 1–2 in the morning," Bongart said.

And, he says, they have encountered people, who they know don't live there.

"I've changed my walking habits," said State Rep. Toni Walker (D - New Haven). "Now, I don’t walk my dog after a certain hour. I’ve made those judgments, but you know what that’s not what is important."

She said lawmakers, police, and neighborhoods working together as a community is the answer.