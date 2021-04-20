New Haven's Black leaders were on edge before the Chauvin verdict

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts and awaits sentencing.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police say they had a plan in place to respond to any potential unrest the Derek Chauvin trial verdict may bring the city. But, a local minister, who is the adversary of the mayor, is skeptical.

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, who heads up the New Haven Clergy Association, says preparations for the Chauvin verdict were simply a one-man show, meaning Mayor Justin Elicker.

"Instead of talking to community leaders, instead of talking to Alder persons, instead of talking to politicians," said Kimber, long a supporter of former Mayor Toni Harp.

On Monday, Elicker said Kimber has his phone number and is free to call anytime.

"I don’t have his number," said Kimber. "I don’t have it in my phone. I talk to the Chief of Police and the Assistant Chief of Police."

There is a lot of uncertainty and angst among residents, who had their ears and eyes trained on Minneapolis, awaiting the verdict.

"I honestly don’t believe that he is going to be found guilty," said Ala Ochumare, co-founder of New Haven Black Lives Matter, before the verdict was rendered. "It’s just not what happens."

Of course, many point back to the April 1992 verdict in the Rodney King beating trial as an example.

She said after last summer’s uprising, Black Lives Matter New Haven created a transformational justice collective, including an initiative to get rid of prisons.

"I don’t believe in prisons at all. Not even for murderous cops," said Ochumare. "I believe that there is a lot of work and emotional wellness work and re-humanizing work that these folks need."

New Haven's Acting Police Chief, Renee Dominguez, said, while New Haven's protests are often well attended and passionate, they are usually orderly.

"Sometimes I think that when there when there happens to be property damage during an uprising that that’s OK too," added Ochumare.

Businesses that have been destroyed by violent protests would disagree, though.

Dori Dumas, the president of the Greater New Haven NAACP, last year was among the thousands packed Union Avenue right in front of the New Haven Police Department.

"We even marched over to the highway, and it was peaceful, and it was a great way to express ourselves, be together, and to lift our voices together," Dumas said.

For unity, for justice, and accountability, she says.

"Justice is on the line," Dumas said of the Chauvin verdict before it was announced. "Humanity is on the line and if they cross those lines and it’s not what we hope for I’m afraid of what it will be for our country."

