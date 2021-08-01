New Haven's new acting police chief is in select company

For the sixth time since 2008, the New Haven Police Department will have a new chief.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just two days after New Haven Police Chief Otoniel (Tony) Reyes announced he is retiring from the department, Mayor Justin Elicker, who said the stability of the department is important, announced the acting chief.

"I will be appointing, as Acting Chief, Assistant Chief Renee Dominguez," Elicker said Thursday afternoon.

Dominguez, an 18-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, has been assistant chief for the past year and a half.

"(She is) truly dedicated not just to police work but to the men and women of this department and to making sure we meet the mission we have of community policing," Reyes said. He's leaving after nearly two years as chief for a similar role with Quinnipiac University.

"I came on when I walked a beat, when walking beats were the norm here, so while that may have changed, we have not lost the essence of community policing," said Dominguez.

When she succeeds Reyes, she will be just the second female chief to lead the New Haven Police Department. Stepanie Redding, who retired in 2010, was acting chief twice.

"I get to be a role model for the women, who are here, the officers, the sergeants, the lieutenants, who stand behind me to know that you can accomplish anything you want with hard work," Dominguez said.

She says the best part of her promotion is she has two daughters, ages 2 and 5.

"And I will show them that their mama can do anything and so can they," a proud, smiling mother, noted.