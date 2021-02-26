New lawsuit revives discrimination allegation against Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn — An organization that alleges Yale University discriminates against Asian-American and white applicants has filed a federal lawsuit against the school.
The complaint filed Thursday by Students for Fair Admissions alleges Yale improperly uses race as a determining factor when deciding who to admit in an effort to ensure a racially balanced student body.
It mirrors a lawsuit that was withdrawn earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The group has filed similar complaints against Harvard University, the University of Texas and the University of North Carolina. Yale says its policies are in line with Supreme Court precedents.