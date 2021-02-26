New lawsuit revives discrimination allegation against Yale

It mirrors a lawsuit that was withdrawn earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Justice.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — An organization that alleges Yale University discriminates against Asian-American and white applicants has filed a federal lawsuit against the school.

The complaint filed Thursday by Students for Fair Admissions alleges Yale improperly uses race as a determining factor when deciding who to admit in an effort to ensure a racially balanced student body.

