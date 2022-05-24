New legislation aims to strengthen resources for Connecticut's hate crime investigations

According to FBI statistics, Connecticut saw 101 hate crimes reported in 2020.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday that aims to enhance investigations into hate crimes by the Connecticut state police.

This new law requires the Connecticut State Police Department's Hate Crime Investigations Unit to be responsible for working to prevent and detect certain crimes that are biased against a race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. This unit must compile, analyze and share data about these crimes.

This dedicated unit was created back in October 2021 under the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella.

Codifying the unit into law will ensure that resources to accomplish these investigations will be prioritized, the governor said.

“This law creates a uniform, statewide system where hate crime investigations will be centralized. Hate has no place in Connecticut," Lamont said. "Nobody should ever have to fear being the victim of a crime for being who they are. I am appreciative of the legislators from both parties who approved this legislation and sent it to my desk so that I could sign it into law.”

Back in 2021, Lamont appointed the first group of members to serve on the Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council. The Council is a part of the Chief State’s Attorney's Office, which is responsible for encouraging and coordinating programs that increase awareness and reporting of hate crimes.

According to FBI statistics, Connecticut saw 101 hate crimes reported in 2020.

Of those, 61 were directed against an individual’s race, 17 involved religion, 15 involved sexual orientation, and the remaining eight involved disability or multiple biases.

