New location, same motivation for Operation Shower

GROTON, Conn. — Operation Shower has been a Tuesday tradition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell for nearly a decade but, this year, due to Coronavirus concerns, it was moved to the Sub Base in Groton.
Operation Shower is a non-profit organization that travels around the country offering military mothers-to-be a celebration and an array of maternity gifts. The event was held drive-thru style in the lot of the Submarine Museum.
"This is the very first drive-thru baby shower," said Amy Belle Isle, the chief creative officer for Operation Shower. "I definitely think the moms need this more than ever," Belle Isle added.
The expectant mothers -- 39 of them at the Sub Base -- lined up their cars and received gifts like car seats, diapers, and sit-up chairs. Shelby Viars, who lives on the Groton base and will welcome her baby with her husband next month said, "this is so amazing, I can't believe this, it's so generous."
Captain Todd Moore, a submariner at the base said, "to be able to show this type of tremendous support to these moms and families is awesome." Leading sponsors like Connecticare, Travelers and Playtex helped to make the day a success. "It looks a little different," said Belle Isle, "but it's no less joyous."