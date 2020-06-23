New location, same motivation for Operation Shower

The expectant mothers -- 39 of them at the Sub Base -- lined up their cars and received gifts like car seats, diapers, and sit-up chairs.

GROTON, Conn. — Operation Shower has been a Tuesday tradition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell for nearly a decade but, this year, due to Coronavirus concerns, it was moved to the Sub Base in Groton.

Operation Shower is a non-profit organization that travels around the country offering military mothers-to-be a celebration and an array of maternity gifts. The event was held drive-thru style in the lot of the Submarine Museum.

"This is the very first drive-thru baby shower," said Amy Belle Isle, the chief creative officer for Operation Shower. "I definitely think the moms need this more than ever," Belle Isle added.

The expectant mothers -- 39 of them at the Sub Base -- lined up their cars and received gifts like car seats, diapers, and sit-up chairs. Shelby Viars, who lives on the Groton base and will welcome her baby with her husband next month said, "this is so amazing, I can't believe this, it's so generous."