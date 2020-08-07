"Swab Summer" begins at U.S. Coast Guard Academy with COVID-19 safety measures in place

Due to COVID-19, the Academy is taking precautionary measures including the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing to help prevent the spread

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Coast Guard Academy will welcome 267 U.S. members and 6 international students to start day one of their training as part of the Class of 2024.

It's the official start of "Swab Summer", the start of basic training for the new freshmen class. However, this year the event will be very different from previous years. Due to COVID-19, the Academy is taking precautionary measures including the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The incoming students will not be cycling through haircuts, uniform issue, and drill practice this year, the Academy said. There will not be the traditional swearing-in ceremony on the parade field as well.

Instead, each platoon will be sworn-in as they report before starting a 14-day restriction of movement (ROM) period. This period will consist mostly of online and some classroom training prior to physical training commencing on day 15.

Of the incoming class this year about 39 percent are women and 34 percent come from underrepresented ethnicity groups, the Academy said.