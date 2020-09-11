New London shooting injures 2, kills 1; police investigating

Police investigating the incident says the shooting does not look to be a random act

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — One person is dead and two injured following a shooting late Sunday night.

Police said they were called to a home on Home Street around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found three gunshot victims.

All three victims were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. One of the victims died from their injuries.

New London police continue to investigate but say the incident does not appear to be a random act.