New London shooting injures 2, kills 1; police investigating

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — One person is dead and two injured following a shooting late Sunday night.
Police said they were called to a home on Home Street around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found three gunshot victims.
All three victims were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. One of the victims died from their injuries.
New London police continue to investigate but say the incident does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone who has information and/or video concerning this shooting incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860- 447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).