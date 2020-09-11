x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

New London shooting injures 2, kills 1; police investigating

Police investigating the incident says the shooting does not look to be a random act

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — One person is dead and two injured following a shooting late Sunday night. 

Police said they were called to a home on Home Street around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, officers found three gunshot victims. 

All three victims were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. One of the victims died from their injuries. 

New London police continue to investigate but say the incident does not appear to be a random act. 

Anyone who has information and/or video concerning this shooting incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860- 447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).