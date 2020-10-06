New London considering removing Christopher Columbus Statue

The statue, honoring the man who led numerous expeditions to what would become the Americas, was a gift to the city, from Italian immigrants

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Throughout the country, protests have persisted for over two weeks, in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.

And now, some in New London are following up a recent protest with a petition to remove a longtime fixture in downtown.

On the corner of Bank and Blinman Streets, a statue of Christopher Columbus now stands out.

"We pulled over because we saw that it had been vandalized," said Jacqueline Labatte, of Ledyard. "I’m gonna be honest. I don’t have a problem with that."

The statue, honoring the man, who led numerous expeditions to what would become the Americas, was a gift to the city, from Italian immigrants, nearly a century ago.

"They were not honoring what we know Columbus or see Columbus as today," said Mayor Michael Passero (D-New London).

In recent years, folks found out more about his history, beyond being an explorer.

"He was a murderer," said Curtis Goodwin, a New London City Councilman. "He oppressed people. And, to think that in this City of New London, as a black, young, city counselor, that I would allow this statute to stand here."

Momentum against Columbus' enslavement of the indigenous population has built across the nation. And the murder of George Floyd, the latest social injustice, was the tipping point for New London.

"I sent the law director an email this morning asking for a CAM (Consent Agenda Motion), which, for those of you guys, who are not familiar, that authorizes, it gives us (City Council) the authority to have policy that states it must come down," said Goodwin.

"I could see a way forward where we relocate the statue," said Passero.

"I would like to see it like taken down and maybe put in a museum, with an excerpt on the true history, what he did, instead of like a memorial," said Cherry Gilchrist of Ledyard.

Councilman Goodwin says the clock is ticking.

"Unfortunately, soon, it’s going to end up in the (Thames) river if we don’t act smoothly, if we don’t act quickly," said Goodwin.

A petition to replace the Columbus statue, with one memorializing the African captives that led the revolt aboard La Amistad in 1839, has drawn over 6,000 signatures.

"I have faith that this city will come to a consensus on a way forward," said Passero.