2 people taken by Life Star after serious crash in Colchester

The highway was closed throughout the morning and reopened by 10:30 a.m., Connecticut State Police said.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash that closed down Route 2 westbound Sunday morning, the Colchester Fire Department said.

State police, along with multiple emergency crews, were called around 4:20 a.m. to Route 2 in the area of exit 18 for a single car rollover, according to the fire department.

Connecticut State Police said two people in a Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 were traveling along the highway going west, just before the exit 17 on-ramp, when the car negotiated a left hand curve and went off the road. The car had rolled over several times after hitting a concrete culvert.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the car and were taken to Hartford Hospital by Life Star helicopters for suspected serious injuries, state police said.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad was at the scene of the crash throughout the morning. The portion of the highway that was closed was reopened by 10:30 a.m., state police said.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to please contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.

