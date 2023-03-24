3 injured after car collision that pushes vehicle into Norwich restaurant

Two people inside the restaurant were injured, as was the driver, who was charged with DUI.

NORWICH, Conn — Three people were injured after a car struck a car parked in front of a Norwich restaurant and pushed it into the building.

Norwich Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Curtin said at about 7:45 pm, a car traveling on West Thames Street (Route 32) struck a parked car and pushed it into the front of the Love Thai By Thai restaurant.

Three people were injured. Two were people inside the restaurant, and the third was driver of the vehicle. All were minor injuries.

The vehicle was removed and city building inspectors responded; they said the restaurant would have to close for the evening.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the parked car was charged with DUI.

Inspectors are working with the restaurant owners who are getting some lumber and hope to shore up the damaged portion so they can reopen this weekend.

The restaurant will be open tomorrow according to the owner.

