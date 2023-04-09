A last blast for summer businesses

Crowds in Niantic helped these local businesses with their last big summer boost.

EAST LYME, Conn — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and businesses on the shore line are seeing a boost of foot traffic this holiday.

“This is more of like a first adventure of literally walking around downtown. We usually drive by,” said Eva Krasowski.

Many people like the Krasowski family spent their Labor Day cruising down Main Street in Niantic for summers last hurrah.

“There’s beautiful weather this weekend. Decided to come down to the beach and go for a nice walk here in Niantic, spend time time with the little one,” said Sebastian Krasowski

With Summer of 2023 nearly wrapped up, the holiday brought big crowds to local businesses.

“It ended up being busier than we expected. I had to call a few extra people in early,” said Joe Choquette with Vincitori Apizza.

This weekend's weather helped keep businesses like Gumdrops Lollipops sweet shop booming with their ice cream sales.

“A bit busy. My feet are sore at this point. A little aching,” said Matthew Benway.

All in all, it’s been a good summer for businesses along the Niantic Bay.

“300 to 400 orders a day. Some of those probably eight ice creams per order. We’re just going,” said Benway.

“Lot of new traffic, lots more people so it’s been really good. Very busy this summer,” said Choquette.

While these two businesses are throughout the year they do tell me that they see less foot traffic in the winter, but are steady with their regulars.

