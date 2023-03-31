Arrest made in 2020 North Stonington death investigation

On March 9 Broyles was found in the city of Stuart, Florida.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have made an arrest in the February 2020 death of a man at the Stonington Institute.

Police said that on February 22, 2020, they conducted an untimely death investigation at the Stonington Institute, located on Swantown Hill Road, in the town of North Stonington.

Tyrell Hightower, 29, was found to have died of a drug overdose. Police said Edward. R. Broyles, 32, allegedly provided the narcotics that caused the victim to overdose.

On March 9 Broyles was found in the city of Stuart, Florida, and taken into custody by the Stuart Police Department. Broyles was held at the Martin County Sheriff's Detention Center until representatives of the Connecticut State Police could extradite him back to Connecticut.

On March 30, 2023, members of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad arrived at the Martin County Sheriff's Detention Center and extradited Broyles back to Connecticut without incident. Broyles was processed and charged with Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree and Connecticut, and Sale/Delivery of Narcotics.

Broyles was held on a $200,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment on Friday at the New London Superior Court.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.