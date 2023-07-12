Body found in Old Lyme part of Connecticut River identified

Responders pulled a man's body out of the water and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, state police said.

OLD LYME, Conn. — The body pulled out of the Connecticut River in Old Lyme on Monday was identified Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers, the Old Lyme Fire Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the Connecticut River near Ferry Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Responders pulled a man's body out of the water and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, state police said.

The man's body has been identified as David Hickie, 56, of Old Lyme. Hickie was reported missing earlier that morning and a Silver Alert was initially issued.

Police do not believe there is a criminal aspect to this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

