Bozrah woman wanted in Nevada kidnapping case arrested

LEBANON, Conn. — A Bozrah woman who was wanted by Nevada law enforcement in connection to a kidnapping case has been arrested, officials said.
Connecticut State Police said troopers arrived at a Lebanon home on Mack Road to search for 43-year-old Jessica Bisson.
According to officials, Bisson was wanted by the North Las Vegas Police Department on an extradition warrant, charging her with first-degree kidnapping.
Police found Bisson at the Lebanon location and arrested her, taking her to Troop K where she was processed.
She was charged with being a fugitive from justice and was unable to post a $100,000 bond.
