Bozrah woman wanted in Nevada kidnapping case arrested

State police found the wanted woman in Lebanon and brought her in, charging her with being a fugitive from justice.

LEBANON, Conn. — A Bozrah woman who was wanted by Nevada law enforcement in connection to a kidnapping case has been arrested, officials said.

Connecticut State Police said troopers arrived at a Lebanon home on Mack Road to search for 43-year-old Jessica Bisson.

According to officials, Bisson was wanted by the North Las Vegas Police Department on an extradition warrant, charging her with first-degree kidnapping.

Police found Bisson at the Lebanon location and arrested her, taking her to Troop K where she was processed.

She was charged with being a fugitive from justice and was unable to post a $100,000 bond.

