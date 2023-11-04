Brush fire burns 6 acres in Norwich, firefighters discourage open flames until further notice

The state is under a red flag warning for brush fires due to the dry conditions.

NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters on the eastern side of Connecticut have already seen several brush fires this week, as weather conditions are extremely dry and the temperatures are warmer.

On Monday, one in Thompson destroyed property and one in Norwich burned six acres of land at Mohegan Park.

The Norwich fire took hours to put out along with 10,000 gallons of water.

These fires happened while the state has been in a "red flag warning" this week, signaling a critical fire condition warning.

It was issued by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), warning people to avoid open burning this week because conditions are extremely dry.

"The woods are really susceptible to fire right now," said Captain Kyle Seitz with the Norwich Fire Department.

Now city firefighters are warning residents to help keep the city safe from brush fires.

"As far as campfires and cooking stoves, we’re asking people in the City of Norwich right now to not burn at all," said Captain Seitz.

All types of open burning are prohibited until further notice.

While the brush fire in Norwich left damage, the brush fire in Thompson on Monday spread to a storage barn and destroyed it.

Luckily the flames were put out before they spread to nearby homes.

Captain Seitz said the incidents are a reminder that one small flame can spread quickly when conditions are this dry.

"If people leave this stuff unattended and it’s not fully out it will cause a problem for us if the wind picks up and a spark ends up in a dry area," said Captain Seitz.

According to DEEP, a majority of wildfires in Connecticut are caused by people improperly burning debris or campfires. To be safe:

Make a fire-safe zone around your house

Regularly remove leaves and needles from gutters

Do not store firewood in the fire-safe zone

Have an escape plan and practice it

While fire departments are prohibiting open burning this week with the dry conditions across the state, it's important to remember basic fire safety tips when the advisory lifts, such as not leaving a fire unattended and fully putting out all flames until it's cool to the touch.

Both fires in Norwich and Thompson are still under investigation.

