Cause under investigation after car crashes into East Lyme home

The driver suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning, officials said.

East Lyme police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. and they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee lodged into a house on Flanders Rd.

The Jeep's driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and only suffered minor injuries.

Police said the Jeep swerved onto the property, struck a parked car, and went into the house.

Police, fire and emergency services responded and cleared the scene but are waiting on a carpenter to remove the Jeep.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

