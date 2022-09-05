x
New London County

Cause under investigation after car crashes into East Lyme home

The driver suffered only minor injuries in the incident.
Credit: Michael Finkelstein

EAST LYME, Conn. — A car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning, officials said.

East Lyme police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. and they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee lodged into a house on Flanders Rd. 

The Jeep's driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and only suffered minor injuries.

Police said the Jeep swerved onto the property, struck a parked car, and went into the house. 

Credit: Michael Finkelstein

Police, fire and emergency services responded and cleared the scene but are waiting on a carpenter to remove the Jeep. 

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident. 

