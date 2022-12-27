Colchester flower store robbed for second time in December

The store owners are asking the public to help identify the person seen in their store footage.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — A Colchester flower shop has been robbed for the second time in December, and they're asking the public for help in finding the person responsible.

The Enchanted Vines Facebook page said on Tuesday they were burglarized on two nights. Their store camera captured an individual outside the store they believe is responsible. They hope that someone can help recognize the person or vehicle in the pictures.

They said the person came by and stole some items on December 20, then came back on Christmas Day and took more.

As a new small business, they feel it's discouraging and is about more than the money lost.

In the photo pictured above is a four-foot decorated wreath which they say is one-of-a-kind and are asking if anyone has been it,

They also ask that if you know this person or their vehicle please reach out. their Facebook page can be reached here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.