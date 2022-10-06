$553 million awarded to Connecticut boat manufacturer

The project to build the Virginia-class attack submarines is expected to be completed in October 2023.

GROTON, Conn. — General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton announced on Thursday it has been awarded a modification of $523,921,123 of a previously awarded U.S. Navy Contract.

The U.S. Navy contract for Lead Yard Support, Development Studies, and Design Efforts is related to Virginia-class attack submarines.

Work with this contract will be performed in Groton and Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be done by October 2023.

“We are proud to continue to support the design and engineering of Virginia- class submarines to ensure they have the superior warfighting capabilities the U.S. Navy needs to defend our Nation,” said Electric Boat President Kevin Graney. “The continued evolution of the Virginia class over the last two decades guarantees our sailors the asymmetric advantage they deserve.”

Connecticut 2nd District Congressman Joe Courtney, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee on Seapower and Projection Forces news of the contract. "This U.S. Navy contract award is a direct result of all the growth and success eastern Connecticut’s shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors have been seeing lately. We’ve kept Virginia-class submarine construction going strong, even staving off an attempt to eliminate an entire sub back in 2020," he said.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy, and employs approximately 18,000 people.

