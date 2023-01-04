Cooking oil theft suspect arrested in East Lyme

The restaurant had been the site of several similar thefts.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A suspect in the theft of cooking oil was arrested by East Lyme police early Wednesday.

Cooking oil is in high demand since it can be converted to biodiesel fuel.

Early Wednesday morning, officers were called to the Great Wall Chinese restaurant for a suspicious vehicle parked behind the closed establishment. The restaurant had been the site of previous cooking oil larcenies.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later on Flanders Road, where police found burglary tools associated with the theft of cooking oil in plain sight along with four plastic containers, some of which contained cooking oil.

Samuel Melo-Cruz, 28, of Stamford, was charged with possession of burglary tools, operating a motor vehicle without a license, criminal trespass third-degree, and improper use of a marker plate.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.

