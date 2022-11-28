Crews working to restore power, determine cause of fire that destroyed portion of Mystic Marine

Crews worked into the night, replacing wires and working to restore power to the vicinity.

MYSTIC, Conn. — A section of a key Connecticut tourist destination looks a lot different after an explosive fire ripped through Seaport Marine, destroying a massive commercial structure, several boats, and spreading to a nearby home. The wind was a key factor in pushing flames in both directions.

“The wind was to the south. It extended to the main part of the building,” said Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr. “Then it switched on us halfway through the incident.”

The marine building was home to several businesses including Prestige boat sales. Crews had to cut power to the area impacting local businesses all day Monday.

“Right now we still have no electricity so it’s really hard because today is also cyber Monday and we have no electricity to print all our orders out,” said Jill Beaudoin, owner of Mystic Knotwork.

Crews worked into the night, replacing wires and working to restore power to the vicinity.

“It could have been so much worse if it wasn’t raining—the ash everywhere,” Beaudoin added. “If it was dry, I just can’t imagine what it would have been like.”

Dry conditions or not, fire crews were on the defense to protect surrounding structures. A massive effort that involved putting a boat in the water and using water from the Mystic river as high winds spread flames to a nearby home. A man and his German shepherd escaped unharmed. But the home was destroyed.

“We’re trying to get the power restored and get the telephone poles replaced. We still have a very active scene for investigation,” Manfredi said Monday evening adding the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Fire cause of the fire is not yet known.

“It’s going to be a lengthy investigation, so it’s probably going to be a few days before we come up with a determination.”

Thomas Burgeson was across the street just before 9 o’clock Sunday night working at a Mexican restaurant when a colleague said he heard explosive sounds.

“The fire was right in the center at first then it spread to the left,” he said. “Then an explosion happened, and the right side started going on fire. Probably within a minute and a half there was a big explosion, and the sky was blue and green and then all the power went out.”

