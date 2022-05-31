2 killed, 2 injured in Franklin crash: Troopers

Connecticut State Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 32 and Meeting House Hill Road.

FRANKLIN, Conn. — Two people were killed and another two were injured after a crash on Route 32 in Franklin on Monday evening.

A Lexus NX2 was traveling south on Route 32 when a Honda Accord was traveling northbound. The Honda traveled into the southbound lane and then struck the Lexus, according to troopers.

The Lexus driver was taken to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR for suspected injuries.

The Honda driver, identified as Jullian Parrilla, 24, of Windham, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Passenger Andre Wade, 25, of Willimantic, died at the scene. A 21-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

The Honda occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and the Lexus driver did, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call state police Troop K at (860) 465-5400.

