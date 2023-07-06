Driver was going 130 mph on Rt. 2 in Colchester, State Police say

The BMW driver went through a construction site in Glastonbury, ended up in Hartford and eventually eluded police said police.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — State police arrested a Hartford man Thursday in connection in a reckless driving case that went from Colchester to Hartford at the end of May.

Justin Keith Davenport, 36, Hartford was charged with Reckless Driving, Disobeying a signal from an Officer, and Interfering with an Officer.

On May 31, a state trooper assigned to the CT State Police Aggressive Driving Enforcement Team saw a BMW sedan driving at reckless speeds on Route 2 westbound in the Town of Colchester.

The trooper, seemingly undetected by the driver of the BMW, clocked the car for several miles at speeds in excess of 130 mph as it entered the towns of Glastonbury and eventually East Hartford.

Police said once the BMW slowed down for traffic at construction near Route 2 westbound at Exit 5, the trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren and attempted a motor vehicle stop.

The BMW driver sped up, police said, striking a concrete construction barrier before driving through a construction zone and recklessly driving through it in an attempt to engage the Trooper in pursuit, according to police, however, the trooper did not engage.

A short time after the first encounter, the BMW was seen stopped at a red light on the Founder's Bridge entering Hartford. The trooper remained undetected and put out a "stop stick," deflating one of the BMW's tires as the accused accelerated forward. Once again, the Trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver continued into downtown Hartford, but the accused again attempted to engage the trooper in pursuit. However, the trooper did not pursue it.

After a month-long investigation, Davenport was located and taken into custody. He was released on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear on July 28.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

