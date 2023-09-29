DUI arrest made after woman hit and killed by car in Griswold

Troopers said they noticed that the driver who allegedly hit the woman with his car was showing signs of being under the influence.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — A Norwich man has been arrested for allegedly fatally hitting a 50-year-old woman with a car and driving off last Friday night.

State police were called to Route 12 near the intersection of Green Avenue just before 8 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The driver left the scene after the crash, police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Kandi Fortuna, 50, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

A Stonington police officer found a car with front end damage driving erratically around 9:40 p.m. on Flanders Road, troopers said.

The police officer pulled the car over as state police responded. Troopers confirmed it was the car that was involved in the crash in Griswold.

Troopers said they noticed that the driver, Curt Allen Rivard, 34, was showing signs of being under the influence, including having slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes, and smelling like alcohol. Rivard did not pass the field sobriety tests and was taken into state police custody.

Rivard was charged with driving under the influence and evasion of responsibility, resulting in death. He was held on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

